Letter: Protestant churches fail to speak up in defence of Northern Ireland or on how legacy is justifying the IRA

Letters to editor

As a church member, I agree with Ben Lowry last Saturday (‘The church leaders attack London on legacy yet they are not beyond criticism themselves on their handling of the topic,’ February 4, see link below) that the main Protestant churches have been guilty of inaction when it comes to challenging the way legacy matters have turned against the UK security forces.

These churches buried many of their members through terrorist atrocities. I further agree with Ben that the Roman Catholic primate seems more outspoken on political matters and to reflect nationalist concerns.

The churches should be speaking out when it comes to the one-sided legacy approach and the way in which IRA terrorists will never face justice in this world. In the Bible, we see the prophets of old standing against injustice and inequality.

With church attendance declining maybe the churches think they do not have the influence in society they did? The church is in danger of becoming even more middle class and burying its head in the sand.

As Ben also notes, the Protestant churches did not defend 100 years of Northern Ireland when Archbishop Martin criticised partition. Most may have an all-Ireland identity but they have failed in celebrating the country that most of their members love and call home.

John Mulholland, Doagh

