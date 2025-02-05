Letter: Public inquiry is unlikely to bring justice for the people or against those who carried out the atrocity

The Omagh bomb inquiry began last week by reflecting on victims of the 1998 crime. Thirty-one lives were lost in the atrocity

The public inquiry has begun into Omagh and the horrendous murders carried out by republican terrorists.

Like so many murders of the innocent in Northern Ireland, a public inquiry is unlikely to bring justice for the people or against those who carried out the atrocity.

We can think of Enniskillen, Kingsmill, La Mon, Teebane, Birmingham to name but a few.

Letter to the editor

After the Kingsmill enquiry and the Republic of Ireland dragging its feet, it does not fill you with confidence the thought of them releasing all the information at their disposal.

It seems to me that they are reluctant to show the truth of what was planned in their jurisdiction. That shows how at best they were negligent and, at worst, reluctant to take the necessary action to stop the IRA committing murder in Northern Ireland.

I don’t know how they come to decide who gets a public inquiry – the individual cases. I hope that the Omagh inquiry brings some sort of closure to the victims' families.

I am sure they are aware also of the many other victims of republican terrorism who will never have closure or see justice before they leave this world. I asked the question again - how do they decide who gets a public inquiry?

Maybe to give others an inquiry would not be good for the so-called peace process.

It is probably a bit like not having an inquiry into the obscene and brutal rapes of children in Great Britain by gangs of men. It may expose those who failed or covered up the perpetrators in the shocking affair.

It is one thing people making a genuine mistake, and another knowingly covering up obscenities for so-called race or sectarian reasons.