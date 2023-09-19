Letter: Pursuing sexual abuse from the 1970s, but dropping all charges relating to terrorism
The Dublin and Belfast media have lambasted the Church of Ireland for an alleged cover up of sadistic 1970s child abuse which saw a cleric moved from Belfast's Mount Merrion Church to an isolated Tipperary parish.
Canadian authorities have just extradited a retired pastor to Northern Ireland to face charges on alleged 1970s child abuse.
Is it ludicrously contradictory for the Westminster government to drop all charges relating to military or paramilitary crime from the onset of – 'The Troubles' – in the early 1970s?
Dr James Hardy, Belfast BT5