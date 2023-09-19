News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Letter: Pursuing sexual abuse from the 1970s, but dropping all charges relating to terrorism

A letter from Dr James Hardy:
By Letters
Published 19th Sep 2023, 07:54 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

The Dublin and Belfast media have lambasted the Church of Ireland for an alleged cover up of sadistic 1970s child abuse which saw a cleric moved from Belfast's Mount Merrion Church to an isolated Tipperary parish.

Canadian authorities have just extradited a retired pastor to Northern Ireland to face charges on alleged 1970s child abuse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Is it ludicrously contradictory for the Westminster government to drop all charges relating to military or paramilitary crime from the onset of – 'The Troubles' – in the early 1970s?

Dr James Hardy, Belfast BT5

Related topics:BelfastNorthern Ireland