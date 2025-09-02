Restoring Stormont was predicated on promises which were false and broken by the government, writes David McNarry

The principles and objectives of the unionist cause are written into our history of survival.

Disunity has never served a purpose. So why make standing up for the cause difficult when it is not?

Step forward, therefore, a unionist politician or party member willing to justify political unionism’s participation in the corruption of the Belfast Agreement.

Is there no way to get rid of the border in the Irish Sea?

Ordinary 'Joe unionist' is entitled to demand answers from the leaderships on these issues.

Is the future of the Union and devolution dependant on your discharging an Irish Sea border? Is the Belfast Agreement so impoverished by the Windsor Framework that the principle of consent counts for nothing? Under which mandate authority are you imposing EU rule?

These are pertinent questions when centre, right and left unionists recognise that time is running out and want action now to reinforce the unionist cause.

Sinn Fein are well drilled, fanatically motivated, aggressive and more disciplined than unionists - but not as clever.

Fact - there is an abundance of talent inside political unionism which is underused and wasted. Leaders supporting prop up, pop up bodies controlled by the NIO and ignoring the oncoming consequences of the dangerous developing migrant situation do so at their peril.

Time to take leadership responsibilities by the scruff of the neck and stand firm. Put to work the clever talent, wise heads, tenacious battlers and sound strategists to produce an imaginative and visionary plan.

Common ground can be found through this old Japanese Proverb...’Nanakorobi yaoki’. It relates to resilience and perseverance from falling down seven times and standing up on the eighth.

Similar but much more specific than 'try, try again'. The trick is in succeeding!