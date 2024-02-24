Letter: Putting this week's funding package from the Republic into context

Letters to editor

Putting RoI funding

package into

perspective

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orders of magnitude matter.

This Republic of Ireland cash injection is about £700m and some of this will be spread over several years.

Northern Ireland’s 's fiscal transfer (subvention) from the United Kingdom exchequer in the most recent data (2021-22) was £13.9 billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is therefore a good case for saying the UK cash injection is at least 20 times bigger than the Dublin one.

And, of course, the recent £3.3bn package will add to the UK taxpayer contribution to Northern Ireland.