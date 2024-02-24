Letter: Putting this week's funding package from the Republic into context
Putting RoI funding
package into
perspective
Orders of magnitude matter.
This Republic of Ireland cash injection is about £700m and some of this will be spread over several years.
Northern Ireland’s 's fiscal transfer (subvention) from the United Kingdom exchequer in the most recent data (2021-22) was £13.9 billion.
There is therefore a good case for saying the UK cash injection is at least 20 times bigger than the Dublin one.
And, of course, the recent £3.3bn package will add to the UK taxpayer contribution to Northern Ireland.
Dr Esmond Birnie, senior economist, Ulster University