Letter: Queen’s University Belfast should explain if it is divesting from the Republic

A letter from Lyle Cubitt:
Terrorism had a direct impact on Queen's University Belfast because it affected graduates and even staffplaceholder image
By Letters
Published 13th Jun 2025, 12:28 BST

​In light of the decision by Queen’s University Belfast to divest itself of Israeli linked investments, as a graduate am I entitled to ask the university authorities to publish in your paper the full list of their investments for scrutiny?

For example, for years the Republic of Ireland harboured terrorists and took no significant steps to prevent the cross border forays to murder unionist residents in Northern Ireland.

If the university is penalising Israel for its violence, what about the Republic’s role in facilitating violence?

Violence indeed which had a direct impact on QUB because it affected QUB graduates and even staff, including the murdered QUB lecturer Edgar Graham, and others.

Lyle Cubitt, Ballymena

