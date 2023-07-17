Letter: Queries for Carla Lockhart MP over her attitude towards man who has imposed ungodly guidance on sex education

Letters to editor

I have two questions for Carla Lockhart, MP, a Free Presbyterian, as a result of what she is reported to have said, by the Belfast News Letter in an article on your website (‘Praise for Twelfth and Thirteenth displays in Lurgan, Loughbrickland, Banbridge, Portadown and Scarva,’ July 14, see link below).

• Wherein was she “‘honoured” to escort the man who has of forcing upon the children attending state schools here, the abominable and ungodly ‘Statutory guidance on relationships education, relationships and sex education (RSE) and health education’?

• and did she, as a professed follower of the Lord Jesus Christ, while she had “some very direct conversations with him in recent days about a perceived lack of understanding of unionism and our culture”, take time to rebuke him for his defiance of God and his lack of understanding of His Holy Law by his action on RSE?