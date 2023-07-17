News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK

Letter: Queries for Carla Lockhart MP over her attitude towards man who has imposed ungodly guidance on sex education

A letter from Rev Ivan Foster:
By Letters
Published 17th Jul 2023, 01:24 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

I have two questions for Carla Lockhart, MP, a Free Presbyterian, as a result of what she is reported to have said, by the Belfast News Letter in an article on your website (‘Praise for Twelfth and Thirteenth displays in Lurgan, Loughbrickland, Banbridge, Portadown and Scarva,’ July 14, see link below).

• Wherein was she “‘honoured” to escort the man who has of forcing upon the children attending state schools here, the abominable and ungodly ‘Statutory guidance on relationships education, relationships and sex education (RSE) and health education’?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• and did she, as a professed follower of the Lord Jesus Christ, while she had “some very direct conversations with him in recent days about a perceived lack of understanding of unionism and our culture”, take time to rebuke him for his defiance of God and his lack of understanding of His Holy Law by his action on RSE?

Rev Ivan Foster (Rtd), Kilskeery, Co Tyrone

Most Popular

Praise for Twelfth and Thirteenth displays in Lurgan, Loughbrickland, Banbridge, Portadown and Scarva

Related topics:Carla Lockhart