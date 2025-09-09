Letter: Questions need to be asked after biased BBC did not cover 50th anniversary of the IRA's sectarian massacre of Orangemen at Tullyvallen

The 50th anniversary of the murders is marked at Tullyvallen Orange Hall

A letter from Stevan Patterson:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Monday we marked the fiftieth anniversary of the sectarian murderous gun attack by republican terrorists on the Brethren of Tullyvallen Guiding Star LOL No. 630 at 9.30pm on the 1st September, 1975 while holding a lodge meeting and which would result in five brethren being murdered and seven more injured.

This brutal and heinous attack was carried out as an act of ethnic cleansing in an attempt to drive out the minority unionist and Protestant community from rural South Armagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The worst single attack on members of the Orange Institution during what is known as the ‘Troubles’.

Two other members of LOL No. 630 would be murdered by republican terrorists from August 1975 to February, 1976.

Monday was also ‘Orange Victims Day’ when the 343 brethren and 1 sister are remembered on the 1st September each year.

These two events were very important news stories on Monday, yet the BBC could not even be bothered to mention them once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This shows once again how biased and selective in what the BBC reports when the Orange Institution is concerned as witnessed by how they reported events linked to Orange lodges and parades this summer.

Questions need to be asked on the governance of the BBC because of its continuing failure to report important news stories and without bias especially when the Orange Institution is concerned.