Letter: Questions remain over government plan to unconditionally finance redevelopment of Casement Park

The mural of Roger Casement at Casement Park, Belfast. As part of the successful Euro 2028 bid, Casement Park has been listed as one of the stadiums where games will be played.

Through the News Letter, I would ask the following open questions to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris MP.

Why is the British government proposing to unconditionally finance the redevelopment of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) Casement Park, named after (Sir) Roger Casement, executed in 1916 by the British state for treason during WW1?

In 1914 Casement conspired with Germany to supply arms to the Irish Volunteers whom the IRA claims among its forebears.

Letter to the editor

Fortunately, MI6 had acquired sound and reliable intelligence of the conspiracy and subsequently the Royal Navy intercepted the German cargo vessel transporting the arms before they reached Ireland.

Which body involved is to receive British taxpayers’ money? Is it the GAA or the IFA or both?

If the redevelopment is to go ahead, I suggest that both the name ‘Casement’, along with his photographic image, are permanently removed before holding the European football tournament games (Euro 2028), if there is any reasonable prospect of unionist football supporters attending the matches.

I look forward to the Secretary of State’s Conservative Party charm in response to my questions.