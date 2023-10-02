News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Rather than press for relevant export controls, Jeffrey Donaldson is holding out for mythical assurances on the constitutional position

A letter by Dr DR Cooper:
By Letters
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 04:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 05:02 BST
Checks should apply just to the trickle of goods that will cross the border into the Republic of Ireland. Small shopkeepers face rules that should only affect actors who export across the borderChecks should apply just to the trickle of goods that will cross the border into the Republic of Ireland. Small shopkeepers face rules that should only affect actors who export across the border
Checks should apply just to the trickle of goods that will cross the border into the Republic of Ireland. Small shopkeepers face rules that should only affect actors who export across the border

The DUP MP Sammy Wilson is of course right to object to the Irish Sea border, but what is the alternative? Dublin and Brussels long ago rejected out of hand the idea of ‘mutual enforcement’ espoused by his party.

In August last year I sent Sir Jeffrey Donaldson an outline scheme for the operation of UK export controls to apply necessary EU checks and controls just to the trickle of goods destined to cross the border into the Irish Republic. He never responded to explain why the DUP is not prepared to press for such a scheme, a practical solution which the UK could set up unilaterally, and so demonstrate that there is a feasible alternative to the protocol. Instead he is holding out for some mythical ‘legislative assurances’ about the constitutional position of the province, which in fact could no more resist ‘subjugation’ by a future Act of Parliament than the Act of Union itself.

Now we have got to the point of small shopkeepers having to deal with complex EU rules which should only affect actors who intend to export goods to the Republic, could he not lend his weight to finding a better solution?

Dr DR Cooper, Maidenhead

