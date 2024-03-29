Letter: Reassurance for veterans after NI Veterans Support Office announces closure on September 30

Letters to editor

News of the closure, later this year, of the Northern Ireland Veterans Support Office (NIVSO) may have come as a shock to some within the veterans’ community. I wish to make it clear that the commitment to supporting NI veterans remains unwavering.

The NIVSO has played a pivotal role across a range of coordinating services for veterans, including advising on funding opportunities, facilitating grants, and establishing committees to address crucial issues such as mental health and housing for veterans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moreover, the office has connected veterans through various communication channels, including quarterly newsletters, social media platforms, and engagement with charitable organisations.

Their legacy of advocacy and support will endure, ensuring that the impact of their remarkable work is felt for years to come.

I extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Head of Office, Liz Brown, her Deputy, Fiona, and Communications Officer Jeanette, for their exceptional dedication and service.

Their tireless efforts have made a profound difference in the lives of veterans, and they will be sorely missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Veterans Welfare Service Northern Ireland (VWS NI) will continue to provide essential welfare support for veterans of all cap badges and all services.

Veterans can still access much-needed welfare support and advice through VWS NI, via phone, 028 90420145, email at [email protected] or at one of their four locations across NI.

In addition the Defence Medical Welfare Service is available to provide support to Northern Ireland veterans undergoing or awaiting treatment for both mental and physical health conditions.

The DMWS local NI Veterans Health team can be contacted via Email at [email protected], or by phone 0800 999 3697.

Veterans can be reassured that continued veteran specific welfare assistance will remain available for the foreseeable future.