Letter: Religious difference is at the root of so many of the world’s conflicts

Israeli attacks on Palestinians have caused much destruction in recent years. We now have non-religious ideologies coveting, killing and stealing, writes Dennis Golden

So many conflicts are due to, or are exacerbated by, religious difference, or denominational difference within a religion: Muslim-v-Jew, Sunni-v-Shia, Christian-v-Muslim, Protestant-v-Catholic, Hindu-v-Sikh, Muslim-v-Hindu, etc.

Religion, in essence, is a philosophy and code for social behaviour and stability. To be effective, everyone within a community, tribe or nation must abide by the same common code.

Hence the desire for an Islamic state, a Zionist state, a Hindu state, a Sikh state etc, and the historic establishment of national denominational churches within Christendom.

The basic code embedded in Judaism, Christianity and Islam is the Ten Commandments of Moses which include “Thou shalt not steal or covet what belongs to another. Thou shalt not kill to obtain it.”

Those elements of the code have been ignored ever since. The early Jews coveted the land of Canaan. They killed to obtain it. They subsequently lost it and were driven out. Nearly two millennia later many Jews covet the same land, now known as Palestine/Israel. They killed Palestinians to obtain it, and are killing Palestinians to retain it.

In the meantime, Christian and Islamic imperialists have coveted the wealth of other lands, and have killed to steal it.

We now have non-religious ideologies coveting, killing and stealing. Capitalism, Communism, Nationalism, Oligarchism. Putin covets Ukraine and is killing to obtain it. Xi covets Taiwan. Trump covets Greenland, Canada and Panama.

We have a dis-United Nations without the moral fibre or ability to enforce the basic rules for social and world stability because it is dominated by powerful covetous nations controlled by one or other of the above ‘isms’.

We have leaders of institutionalised religions who do not challenge the covetous avarice of their nominal coreligionists and national governments because religion is no longer a communally accepted code for social behaviour and stability.

It is merely a historical label of national identity or, in some countries, a brutal instrument of imposed ideology. For those who actively believe and practice a religion, particularly in the Abrahamic traditions, it has degenerated into a selfish hope for personal ‘salvation’ in a mythical after-life.

The condensed code contained in all religions – ‘Do unto others the good you would have them do unto you’ - has been perverted to ‘Do unto others the evil that others have done unto you’.