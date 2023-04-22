News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Reminding republicans of the callous murder of political representatives

A letter from WJ Craig:

By Letters
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 07:16 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

I saw a tweet recently where Carál Ní Chuilín MLA rightly calls out the apparent assault of Alliance Party Councillor Michael Long as he was canvassing in his Lisnasharragh electoral area. But for as long as some of us have breath in our bodies we will insist on reminding the republican movement that they found fit to murder elected representatives before because they ought to have a different view to them, such as Rev Robert Bradford MP and Edgar Graham. I wonder would Ms Ní Chuilín take the opportunity now to condemn those callous murders?

W.J. Craig, Belfast BT5

Related topics:Michael Long