Letter: Reminding republicans of the callous murder of political representatives

I saw a tweet recently where Carál Ní Chuilín MLA rightly calls out the apparent assault of Alliance Party Councillor Michael Long as he was canvassing in his Lisnasharragh electoral area. But for as long as some of us have breath in our bodies we will insist on reminding the republican movement that they found fit to murder elected representatives before because they ought to have a different view to them, such as Rev Robert Bradford MP and Edgar Graham. I wonder would Ms Ní Chuilín take the opportunity now to condemn those callous murders?