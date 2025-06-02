Letter: 'Reputations can change' - that must be encouraging to some
I wish to congratulate Gerry Adams on his recent windfall obtained in the High Court.
Perhaps he will buy himself a holiday home in Donegal.
His counsel pointed out to the jury that "reputations can change". This must be enormously encouraging to those whose reputations could do with a bit of improvement.
Meanwhile, with Sinn Féin criticising Fianna Fáil after the Irish government agreed to participate in a European cultural initiative called '2027 The Year of the Normans', we wait with bated breath as Sinn Fèin's ‘Year Zero’ pyjama people attempt to colonise Irish history by deporting the Normans.
Michael Deasy, Bandon, Co Cork