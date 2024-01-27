Letter: Resettlement grant could be a solution that proves less costly for the UK government

Letters to editor

The parliamentarians in Westminster want to remove the rights of the Anglo-Irish people living in Northern Ireland from their lawful position within the UK.

The government body in Westminster could succeed more easily if they pay everyone who wants to remain within the UK a resettlement grant, say £250,000, to leave Northern Ireland and make a home elsewhere. Perhaps to an island in Scotland.

This approach would be less costly as they would no longer have to grant billions of pounds to Stormont annually. Those who choose to remain will happily accept the new arrangements.