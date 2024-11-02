The assisted dying bill has been introduced at Westminster

With the introduction of the Choice at the End of Life for the Terminally Ill Bill at Westminster last week, Northern Ireland is now the only jurisdiction on these islands that has yet to begin a serious political debate on voluntary assisted dying.

In the Isle of Man and Jersey, the decision to introduce voluntary assisted dying has been taken, while the Scots are presently consulting on their own bill. Meanwhile, the Oireachtas is considering a report from the Joint Committee on Assisted Dying with the issue high on the agenda for the upcoming election.

My Death, My Decision (Northern Ireland) is a volunteer-led advocacy group campaigning for the introduction of voluntary assisted dying legislation in NI. In August, we commissioned LucidTalk to conduct a poll questioning whether NI is ready for the introduction of voluntary assisted dying.

Letter to the editor

Over two-thirds of the 3,500 respondents were supportive of the introduction of relevant legislation. Yet, to date, none of our elected representatives has introduced the issue to the assembly or requested that a committee take evidence.

At My Death, My Decision (Northern Ireland) we understand that the issue of voluntary assisted dying is challenging and difficult. There is a need to respect the rights of individuals who might want an assisted death while protecting against coercion all those who might be vulnerable.

However, an issue being challenging is no excuse for it not to be fully debated in a respectful and evidence-based manner. If politicians in every other jurisdiction across these islands are prepared to engage with the debate and tackle the challenges, why not ours?