Letter: Revolutionary flames kindling in America could make their way here to Northern Ireland

Last month saw Donald Trump return to the White House to begin his second term as president of the United States of America

Like most sane people I welcomed the elevation of Trump to the White House, but I tempered it with caution - you have to be careful what you wish for.

For nearly 20 years, except for a brief hiatus, America has had to endure woke and liberal policies that have moved it further to the left and undermined the Judeo/Christian foundations it was built on.

The Bible used to be the textbook of America, as it was in Ulster, but it has been cast aside, or rewritten. They have torn God off His throne and recast Baal in their own image, and we in Ulster are willing disciples.

Letters to editor

Gay pride has been promoted in the schools and transvestites introduced to tell fictional stories. Same sex marriage has ushered in transgenderism and a multitude of genders, and as you adjust and think it can’t get any worse, they pour more fuel on that flame.

All this, and the churches keep their heads down and hide behind closed doors; if they speak at all it’s to the converted. They certainly don’t mount a serious challenge to an increasingly secular society.

We are told we can row back from all this profanity but that’s debatable. I fear this high tide is too strong and rising to a flood. If we are going to wrestle back the ground we have lost there will be trench warfare; the enemy won’t give ground without a fight and they are up for it.

By contrast, Christianity is weak and has been emasculated, and is not trained for combat. Those not up for a spiritual battle will find excuses to compromise, crawl into a corner and hide.

When history is written this will not be dubbed their finest hour, it’s an ill wind and not something to set your sails by.

At the moment the rising tide on the left that has been building seems to have turned but we need to be careful, it’s just on hold.

We have seen what happens when extremes are given too much licence, left unchallenged and a foul wind - they career off course and wreak untold damage.

Those revolutionary flames kindling in America could make their way here and burst on our shore. Our two main unionist parties have failed and we need a fire lit under us, but we need to be careful it doesn’t burn out of control.

Many on the liberal left were driven by expedience, not conviction - for them this is not a change of mind, it’s a change of uniform, they’ll adjust.

Stalin or Hitler, they’ll survive and claim the high moral ground. They need to be watched.