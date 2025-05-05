Letter: Rise of Reform is a bad omen for Northern Irish unionism

Letter to the editor

A letter from Michael Palmer:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We all remember Reform UK agreeing a pact with the TUV, only for Nigel Farage to support Ian Paisley in the recent general election. Jim Allister would go on to win anyway ‘in spite of’ Farage.

If Reform UK, which is effectively the Nigel Farage party, can do this to its allies, then that is proof alone they cannot be trusted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even Jim Allister himself said Farage had made “one or two dubious utterances relating to Northern Ireland… and indeed some previous comments about Irish unity”.

I know many will find it easy to be carried away in the ongoing changes in British politics. But as Northern Ireland unionists, we must take a step back and actually assess if these changes are good for Northern Ireland unionism.

All evidence says they are not. Proceed with caution. No-one knows what the future holds. Sometimes you are better with what is known rather than what is unknown.