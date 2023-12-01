Letter: Row over Elgin Marbles speaks volumes about priorities of prime minister Rishi Sunak

The diplomatic row that unfolded when prime minister Rishi Sunak refused at the last minute to meet Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after the return of the Elgin Marbles to Greece was mentioned on a TV show, speaks volumes about where Rishi Sunak’s priorities are and his thinking on the situation of the Union.

This is evidenced by the fact that he is willing to kick up a diplomatic fuss about a few pieces of carved stone while there continues not to be a whimper from him about the continuing denial of basic human rights in the outworking of his Windsor Framework which subjugates the very constitution and NI’s place in the country he is supposed to be guardian and prime minister of.