Letter: Rudeness of Rishi Sunak towards Kyriakos Mitsotakis is not acceptable in a British PM

Such gratuitous rudeness to a foreign prime minister, in this case His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, elected by the Greek people for a second term on June 26 2023, is unacceptable in a British prime minister and demeans us all.

Perhaps Rishi Sunak can take advice on this subject from former prime minister Boris Johnson, who was actually elected by the British people in 2019.

After all, Boris Johnson read Literae Humaniores at Balliol College, Oxford, and perhaps has even read the works of Lord Byron.

Greece is the heart of European democracy and there was a time when England too was a democracy.

Ask the English people, a fair-minded people, for their view on the Elgin or Parthenon Marbles.

I have no doubt that, like me, they would send the Parthenon Marbles back to Greece.

We have enough treasures of our own to preserve (for example, Sutton Hoo).

But for a democracy to work one has to consult the people - 3, 881, 099 votes for UKIP under Nigel Farage in the general election of 2015 resulting in one MP seat after UKIP had won the European Election in 2014 is not democracy.

It is the death of democracy. Hence all these mediocre PPE graduates at present running the country.

But perhaps elementary mathematics is not a subject much studied at Winchester College either.