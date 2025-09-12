Letter: Ruth Dudley Edwards is wrong to defend Peter Mandelson

By Letters
Published 12th Sep 2025, 23:59 BST
A letter from Dr Gerald Morgan:

For once I disagree with your excellent correspondent Ruth Dudley Edwards (I believe Peter Mandelson when he says that he did not know that Jeffrey Epstein was a criminal liar,’ September 11).

And yes, she is naive.

Lord Peter Mandelson is a clever and experienced politician. There is no doubt about his unwise association with Jeffrey Epstein.

He is not fit to be our Ambassador to the United States of America.

If he is a man of honour he will resign. [Note – this letter arrived at the News Letter shortly before Lord Mandelson’s sacking yesterday morning]

Gerald Morgan, Dublin 4

