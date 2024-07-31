Some viewers of the Olympics opening ceremony were enraged by the similarity between the famous painting 'The Last Supper' by Leonardo da Vinci (which depicts Jesus Christ surrounded by his 12 disciples), and a segment involving a self-described “proud fat lesbian” in a halo and surrounded by drag performers

Christians across the world were rightly outraged at the scornful parody of the Last Supper included in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

And Christians in Belfast will have had a similar reaction to the annual 'Pride' parade on the streets of our own capital city the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latter a celebration of sin, the first a mockery of the only Saviour of sinners.

Letters to the editor

Sad indeed that an event convened to display athletic excellence should be spoiled by such an anti-Christian image. How necessary to remember that "Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners" - and which of us can say we have noneed of Him?