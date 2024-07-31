Letter: Sad that Olympics - an event convened to display athletic excellence - has been spoiled by an anti-Christian image
Christians across the world were rightly outraged at the scornful parody of the Last Supper included in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.
And Christians in Belfast will have had a similar reaction to the annual 'Pride' parade on the streets of our own capital city the following day.
The latter a celebration of sin, the first a mockery of the only Saviour of sinners.
Sad indeed that an event convened to display athletic excellence should be spoiled by such an anti-Christian image. How necessary to remember that "Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners" - and which of us can say we have noneed of Him?
Rev Philip Campbell, Caleb Foundation