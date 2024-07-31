Letter: Sad that Olympics - an event convened to display athletic excellence - has been spoiled by an anti-Christian image

A letter from Rev Philip Campbell:
Some viewers of the Olympics opening ceremony were enraged by the similarity between the famous painting 'The Last Supper' by Leonardo da Vinci (which depicts Jesus Christ surrounded by his 12 disciples), and a segment involving a self-described “proud fat lesbian” in a halo and surrounded by drag performersSome viewers of the Olympics opening ceremony were enraged by the similarity between the famous painting 'The Last Supper' by Leonardo da Vinci (which depicts Jesus Christ surrounded by his 12 disciples), and a segment involving a self-described “proud fat lesbian” in a halo and surrounded by drag performers
Published 1st Aug 2024, 00:00 BST

Christians across the world were rightly outraged at the scornful parody of the Last Supper included in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

And Christians in Belfast will have had a similar reaction to the annual 'Pride' parade on the streets of our own capital city the following day.

The latter a celebration of sin, the first a mockery of the only Saviour of sinners.

Sad indeed that an event convened to display athletic excellence should be spoiled by such an anti-Christian image. How necessary to remember that "Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners" - and which of us can say we have noneed of Him?

Rev Philip Campbell, Caleb Foundation

