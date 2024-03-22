Letter: Salute to faithful and principled work of Christian Institute director Colin Hart

Letters to editor

As the officers of the presbytery of the Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster, we wish to be publicly associated with the tributes already paid to Mr Colin Hart, previous director of the Christian Institute, who suddenly passed away earlier this month (Tributes to key figure in 'gay cake' battle, News Letter, March 19).

We extend to his family and his colleagues our deepest sympathy, assuring them of our prayerful support in the midst of their sorrow.

We pay tribute to Mr Hart’s memory for his faithful and principled adherence to the moral and spiritual tenets of God’s Holy and Infallible Word as he directed the work of the Christian Institute.

Scripture states that “The memory of the just is blessed” (Proverbs 10:7).

We salute Mr Hart’s memory, and we thank God for his influence for God’s glory in our nation over many years.

Rev Samuel Murray, Moderator of Presbytery, Rev Ian Brown, Deputy Moderator of Presbytery, Rev John Greer, Clerk of Presbytery