Letter: Say what you like about Donald Trump but he is a leader, and we unionists don’t have one

President-elect Donald Trump attends a martial arts event at Madison Square Garden, New York on Saturday. His win is a safety valve. ​The unionist community can only hope the winds of change will blow our way.

A letter from Clive Maxwell:

What happens in America affects all of us.

That the political pendulum has swung to the right and taken the media by surprise tells us how much it is out of touch with public opinion. Resentment with the left has been festering for some considerable time, and the temperature has been rising to dangerous levels.

The public was losing respect for politicians, and this was creating a serious threat to public order. This result – the victory of Donald Trump – may have provided a safety valve, but the left won’t go quietly.

The media is one of the bastions of democracy, and has a vital role in keeping politicians in check, but it has failed in that role and become a tool of the establishment. This created a dangerous imbalance and tension was building.

When the checks and balances built into democracy fail, you have a problem, and that could become a serious threat if tension spills onto the streets. Only time will tell if this election has restored some measure of public confidence in democratic institutions, and averted that.

This election result win for President Trump has sent the left into a spin bordering on hysteria, it’s almost comic, but it has the capacity to turn nasty.

It is demonstrating a vicious side to their nature that was always there, but kept hidden; throwing tantrums they have gone public, and it’s frightening. Like spoilt children who don’t get what they want they stamp their feet, and howl in self-righteous indignation.

This result has reflected the public mood, and laid a new foundation, but if it’s to last you have to build on it; and it needs constant attention. Politicians are notoriously fickle, so is public opinion, and you have to hold their feet to the fire to keep their election promises.

People need to be alert and follow through, or the fruits of this victory will only be temporary. The left has created a mess, and truth has suffered, it would be more important than the result if it has promoted conservative values, and encouraged more on the right to engage; that will last, long after the polls close!

Those turbulent winds hatched on the liberal left, must now be tamed and harnessed for the public good.

The unionist community has been plagued by the same elements, and can only hope the winds of change will blow our way, but we need to be vigilant; politicians have to be watched!

Say what you like about Trump, and I have reservations, he is a leader, and we don’t have one.

Apathy has been our downfall, left unchecked politicians can be dangerous; the wind of change will blow again, and they will trim their sails to it.