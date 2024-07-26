Letter: Scope of transgenderism is a foil for a far more threatening attack on our children

A major freedom of information victory by the News Letter revealed police officers in Northern Ireland have been given transgender training

So, finally, the truth has been revealed - but only after a marathon and persistent effort by the News Letter (Blue Peter badge for them).

The transgender training to which officers were subjected has been reluctantly disclosed. After reading the story, one can understand why the PSNI and Carafriend were unhappy about the Freedom of Information request by the newspaper. Was it the embarrassment it would cause to one, or both parties? It should have been.

Officers who had already been trained in the business of detecting, averting and punishing crime were obliged to attend courses where they were told such things as ‘a child from three years old and upwards can be transgender’ or, ‘being a woman is just a social construct’ or that they should understand what terms like ‘pan gender’ and ‘grey sexual’ mean’ ( I’m lifting from Adam Kula’s article Why would police spend nine months trying to hide its trans training?, July 23).

Letters to the editor

Nearly everyone on the street knows that there are two genders - male and female. The human bodies were created, male and female, to be complementary to each other. That is why the population grows daily. Simple fact of biology.

Do we need to explain what an ideology is? If so, it is putting ideas into words. The word ideology comes from the Greek language ‘idea’ (idea) and ‘logy’ (word) meaning, simply, putting your ideas into words.

Transgender ideology is not based on medical facts or scientifically proven facts either.

It is, quite simply, someone putting their ideas into words. In fact, it appears that Carafriend are part subsidised by the taxpayer. So those paying taxes are in part paying for someone sitting at a desk, or at a computer, thinking up this nonsense which is then being paraded in the public square.

This is not a sudden, fantastic, new revelation concerning humanity, this is an attempt to remove any thought of a Divine Creator from society – nothing more, nothing less. This ideology is not for the good of mankind (sorry, ladies) but for the destruction of family and society.

Not one of us denies that there are a very small proportion of those in our society who do struggle with their gender. And they deserve our genuine sympathy and whatever medical help there is that can be given to them.

But the ever-widening scope of transgenderism (it changes from month to month, and will go on doing so) is a foil for a far more threatening attack on our children and teenagers who have enough to pull them down in a drink and drug-fuelled society already.

It is time for government to take action to preserve the integrity of society and not pander to every new ‘idea’ that ‘comes to mind’.