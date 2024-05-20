Letter: Secretary of State has failed the victims and families of the Troubles and should stand down now

Letters to editor

I believe Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris should stand down now instead of waiting until the next General election.

He has failed the victims and families of the Troubles with his Legacy Act. Amazingly, he appeals against a High Court decision that favours victims.

During the DUP's boycott of Stormont he showed how weak he was.

His legacy in NI will be that he brought forward the act of betrayal to victims with his appeasement to murderers with proposed amnesties for them, along with no prosecutions or investigations into Troubles murders.

He oversaw the destruction of truth and justice with the legacy bill. His final insults to victims were that he didn’t consult us and telling us that the Legacy Act would ‘help victims move on’.