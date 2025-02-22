Letter: Secularist politicos are actually afraid of the power of prayer

Prayer can (and does) change hearts and minds to a more positive outlook, writes Rev Fr John McCallion

However, let us not forget that Sinn Fein, alongside their fellow so-called "progressives" such as the SDLP, Alliance, and People Before Profit, have already shown contempt for these views with their banning of prayers outside places where the denial of the life of the unborn is now, sadly, commonplace.

It seems that Cara, Michelle and co forget that when their views were denied with voice dubbing in the 1990s, their voices were raised against governmental censorial overreach and denial of their rights to express themselves.

Letter to the editor

However, the one positive aspect that can be taken from the banning of prayer is that these secularist politicos are actually afraid of prayer and that it can (and does) change hearts and minds to a more positive outlook where expression is upheld and, more importantly, lives are saved.