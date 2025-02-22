Letter: Secularist politicos are actually afraid of the power of prayer
Your plea that MLAs, especially Sinn Fein, take account of people's deeply held Christian beliefs is to be welcomed (Protections for churches are not anti-gay as SF say, February 15).
However, let us not forget that Sinn Fein, alongside their fellow so-called "progressives" such as the SDLP, Alliance, and People Before Profit, have already shown contempt for these views with their banning of prayers outside places where the denial of the life of the unborn is now, sadly, commonplace.
It seems that Cara, Michelle and co forget that when their views were denied with voice dubbing in the 1990s, their voices were raised against governmental censorial overreach and denial of their rights to express themselves.
However, the one positive aspect that can be taken from the banning of prayer is that these secularist politicos are actually afraid of prayer and that it can (and does) change hearts and minds to a more positive outlook where expression is upheld and, more importantly, lives are saved.
Rev Fr John McCallion, M.Phil, Coalisland