Letter: Seeking information about Chris Metcalfe Ltd, a haulier based in Yorkshire which had a depot in Ballyclare

I am researching Chris Metcalfe Ltd, a haulier based in Prospect Garage, Dalton Lane, Keighley, West Yorkshire England who operated a service into Ireland with a depot at Ballyclare in the 1980s and 1990s, when they were taken over by Rapide Freight in 1994 but then went out of business in 1997.

I know that I may be grasping at straws but if by chance any of your readers remember this company, I would appreciate any information whatsoever, as most of those drivers I worked with [in Keighley] in the 70s are sadly no longer with us, so first hand knowledge is non-existent, I'm afraid. Thank you in advance.