Letter: Seven points for the DUP to consider prior to any return to Stormont

As we commence another year under EU rule in Northern Ireland, the pressure will undoubtedly increase in the weeks ahead for the DUP to return to Stormont and give up the last political leverage unionism has against the protocol and its framework.

We all known of the DUP’s seven tests that must be met but here is seven points the leadership of the DUP should consider before making any deal.

1. Firstly the previous record of this Conservative government has been anything but trust worthy.

Letters to editor

Boris Johnson said he would never allow a sea border and then betrayed Northern Ireland when he signed control of Northern Ireland over to the EU in the protocol. Then we had the NI Protocol Bill which would have restored Northern Ireland’s place in the UK that was introduced by Liz Truss but she was forced to resign after only 45 days as PM by the Westminster leadership of the Conservative party to enthrone their favourite Rishi Sunak. Who after he became PM quickly rowed back on the NI Protocol Bill and completely sold out Northern Ireland in his Windsor Framework with the EU.

Under Rishi Sunak’s sell out which he oversold in blatant untruths given in spin and which in truth clearly implements the protocol in full under the Framework we continue to see Northern Ireland follow EU law and the actual hardening of the sea border within the UK by new daily statutory implement legislation in Westminster handing more and more control to the EU. So as a matter of trust we simply cannot rely or negotiate with the current Conservative government, as no matter what they will promise going by the past they will just renege on it before the ink has a chance to dry on any agreement.

2. Secondly the correct and principled stand taken by the DUP thus far not to return to Stormont until their seven tests are met is clearly backed by the vast majority of the unionist electorate and any possible dilution in this stand will be felt by them at the polls.

The last thing unionism needs is another split, which would undoubtedly come from a bad deal and remember any deal made now is for keeps.

3. Third If a deal is agreed that claims to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom, it needs to be implemented by the EU as true control now rests with them and they will have to relinquish it for Westminster to take back control.

So any deal needs to be fully implemented before a return to Stormont can even be considered.

4. Fourth the secretary of state for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris by attempting to use the suffering of people here during a cost of living crisis is another reason not to give into political blackmail and make a deal with such an un-reputable government.

After all the lack of a government is in the main the UK government’s responsibility for agreeing to the sea border in the first place. Chris Heaton-Harris should have been doing his job long ago by providing proper government in the absence of Stormont instead of lecturing and trying to pressurise unionism.

5. Fifth it is very unlikely that their will now be time for Westminster to pass the necessary legislation to implement any deal as it is looking increasingly likely an election could be called as early as May.

Going by the polls a more positive outcome could well be delivered by a new incoming government.

6. Sixth as a matter of principle I would not make a deal with a government which has done so much to weaken Northern Ireland’s rightful place within the UK as in doing so gives them a sense of legitimacy to claim a perverse victory in damaging the unwritten constitution of the UK.

7. And finally even if the offer of money is upped again to £4 billion or more, for true unionists who put our place in the Union before all else, we will not be bought at any price, all we want is our rightful place restored in the United Kingdom as it was before the protocol and no more talk about the best of both worlds which everyone knows is absolute nonsense.