Letter: Shame on the Irish president and government for not supporting Israel wholeheartedly

President Michael D Higgins is 'a disgrace' over his stance on Israel, wrote Ruth Dudley Edwards in a recent News Letter column, and now Robin Bury agrees

Like Ruth Dudley-Edwards (So many people have no gratitude for being winners in lottery of life, October 3), as an Irishman “I feel ashamed of the anti-semitism that is dirtying my native country”.

President Michael D Higgins is “a disgrace”, as Ruth writes, and Micheal Martin is shameful in not supporting Israel's self-defence against Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Iran, all out to destroy Israel.

Almost the entire Irish government - and indeed the vast majority of the Oireachtas - including the taoiseach, who recently recognised Palestine as a state, is anti-semitic

One brave exception is Fianna Fail Senator Ned O'Sullivan. He stated in the Senate on May 29 that Hamas “carried out the most reprehensible deeds” against innocent Israeli citizens on October 7, 2023, particularly against women who were raped and murdered brutally.

He emphasised that Israel, unlike Hamas and Hezbollah, is a democracy and Israel's enemies want “the entire destruction of the Israeli people”.

As Ruth Dudley Edwards so tellingly wrote, Israel is “the jewel of civilisation in the Middle East” and shame on the president and the Irish government for not supporting it full heartedly.