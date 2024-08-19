Letter: Shouldn’t we be calling for a negotiated solution and a ceasefire to Ukraine war?

Irish Defence Forces vehicles have joined other military vehicles on the frontlines of the Ukrainian conflict. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War

Thirty vehicles belonging to the Irish Defence Forces are now being used on the frontlines of the Ukrainian conflict.

The vehicles include heavy lift trucks, known as drop trucks, ambulances and Ford Rangers – a style of utility vehicle similar to SUVs.

It is not the only aid Ireland has provided – it has included demining vehicles, medical training and more dynamic tactical training for infantry troops.

Sources have said that this training programme had Irish troops teaching war fighting to non-commissioned Ukrainian officers who then returned to their frontline units to coach their own troops in battle techniques and skills.

It is modelled on a 35-day course developed by the British which is a streamlined version of the normal military training.

Sources have said that the Irish had offered to train troops in marksmanship and sniping skills but this was blocked by the Irish government.

Speculation is now rife across the EU military sector that Ireland may adopt a more involved role in training and supply as the war rumbles on.

Wouldn’t it be so much better if we were calling for a negotiated solution and a ceasefire? Too many on both sides have died and been maimed.

Surely it is time for wise heads to stand up and call for negotiations.