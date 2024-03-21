Letter: Sights on show at Northern Ireland parades would have St Patrick rolling in his grave

Letters to editor

It was with great incredulity that I watched two videos from the Saint Patrick's Day parades in the cities of Londonderry and Newry.

Patrick's preaching to the pagan people of the 5th century was Christ centred, calling on sinners everywhere to repent and believe the Good News of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, who died to save His people from their sins.

Saint Patrick's preaching was from the Bible which he believed to be the authoritative word of God.

He believed what the Bible says, God says.

His confession and Letter is full of biblical quotations.

Therefore, what I witnessed watching these parades would have Patrick rolling in his grave.

Floats and people dressed up like the sun god, a buddha, a ‘pride’ flag, all things that Patrick preached against.

If your readers are fed up with the so-called "fun loving, popular, not too serious Patrick" and would like to find out about the real Patrick, the Man behind the Myths, listen to my sermon.

I debunked 10 myths and expounded the preaching of Patrick in a sermon that is available on our church website at carrydufffpc.org.

I would encourage those who have more than a passing interest in the truth of who Patrick was, what he really believed in and what he did under God, to watch or listen to this online.

The real Patrick is definitely worthy of the title, an Apostle to Ireland.