Letter: Singapore has much to offer but it's is not an example for Northern Ireland to follow
In his article “Making Northern Ireland the ‘Singapore of the West’” (News Letter, June 27) FSB NI’s policy chair, Alan Lowry, argues that dual market access could transform Northern Ireland into an Asian tiger.
Whilst I wholeheartedly agree with Alan’s sentiments, I don’t believe that the Singaporean example is a panacea for all our ills.
Having visited Singapore, I know that it has much to offer, including a public transport system that is the envy of anyone in the world, but where we fundamentally diverge is on personal freedoms and rights.
According to Amnesty International’s 2022/23 report, the Singaporean government continues to curb people’s rights of freedom of expression and assembly. The report also states that “judicial harassment of independent media workers and government critics continued” and highlights some high-profile imprisonments.
We must, however, acknowledge and applaud their people’s entrepreneurial and innovative approach to business, a point well made by Alan, but their model won’t fit our own culture.
Imagine a Northern Ireland where criticising the government was banned and street protests were outlawed! There might be a few people left with nothing else to do!
No, I don’t believe that would work. What we need is both an open and innovative approach, which, to be fair, we are already seeing emerge across industries. But together with a realisation that we probably won’t experience complete political stability ever, or certainly not for the next few generations.
I think this is where I most disagree with Alan.
We can’t wait for political stability, or for the DUP to make up their mind, to start fulfilling the ambitions of Northern Ireland. We must start now.
Brian Pope, former councillor, ABC council, Banbridge