Letter: Sinn Fein attitude towards Hamas attacks raises questions for unionist leaders over Stormont return
A letter from Cliff Cardwell:
So the DUP, in the person of Gordon Lyons MLA, and the UUP, through party leader Doug Beattie MLA, have expressed their abhorrence at Sinn Féin's attitude to Hamas and their bloody incursions into Israeli territory.
Surely by now all political leaders in Northern Ireland will be fully aware that republicans can readily identify with terrorists who, by definition, are wedded to political violence.
However, the condemnation again raises questions as to why unionist leaders are so keen to have such political chameleons in government.
Cliff Cardwell, County Londonderry