The return of devolved government to Stormont can be seen to have three fundamental purposes some of which seem to have missed media comment.

In the first instance, it means that the Sinn Fein led government can now implement economic, financial and infrastructure arrangements that will lead inexorably to a 32 county economy. From there it’s a short jump to Irish political unity. This has only been made possible by supine unionist connivance.

Secondly, a functioning devolved government can use the power it now possesses to restrict free speech through ‘Hate Speech’ laws meaning that critics of Stormont will find themselves in a cold house with few friends. None will dare criticise Stormont.

Finally, Sinn Fein may posture as republicans but it is now a globalist party, pro open borders, climate alarmism and LGBTQ advocacy. The ‘Irish Unity’ pursued is unrecognisable to that of the founding fathers of that state.

In 1997, David Trimble betrayed unionism but was lauded and lorded for doing so. Now, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson follows suit. Those ‘unionists’ who trooped into Stormont on Saturday will one day troop into an all Ireland Institution claiming they have won a great victory.