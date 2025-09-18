Letter: Sinn Fèin must be city slickers at heart - they don't even have a candidate in time for the ploughing

By Letters
Published 18th Sep 2025, 06:58 BST
Letters to editorplaceholder image
Letters to editor
A letter from Michael Deasy:

Like gaelic games and meteorology, the national ploughing championship is one of our great national amateur obsessions.

Most Popular

The first real test for any serious Irish presidential election candidate. The Iowa caucus, Philly Cheesesteak and the Al Smith dinner of Irish presidential elections rolled into one. From sturdy dexters to charolais royalty. From agribusiness to new technology. ‘The ploughing’ is the place where the plain people of Ireland get to kick any serious campaign's tractor tyres with their wellies. Sinn Fèin must be city slickers at heart. They don't even have a candidate in time for the ploughing.

Above in Belfast they must think that milk comes from a fridge. I suppose we will just have to wait for them to issue the order. Keep your ear to the ground.

Michael Deasy, Bandon, Co Cork

Related topics:Sinn FeinBelfast
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice