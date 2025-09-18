Letter: Sinn Fèin must be city slickers at heart - they don't even have a candidate in time for the ploughing
Like gaelic games and meteorology, the national ploughing championship is one of our great national amateur obsessions.
The first real test for any serious Irish presidential election candidate. The Iowa caucus, Philly Cheesesteak and the Al Smith dinner of Irish presidential elections rolled into one. From sturdy dexters to charolais royalty. From agribusiness to new technology. ‘The ploughing’ is the place where the plain people of Ireland get to kick any serious campaign's tractor tyres with their wellies. Sinn Fèin must be city slickers at heart. They don't even have a candidate in time for the ploughing.
Above in Belfast they must think that milk comes from a fridge. I suppose we will just have to wait for them to issue the order. Keep your ear to the ground.
Michael Deasy, Bandon, Co Cork