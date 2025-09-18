Letter: Sinn Fèin must be city slickers at heart - they don't even have a candidate in time for the ploughing

A letter from Michael Deasy:

The first real test for any serious Irish presidential election candidate. The Iowa caucus, Philly Cheesesteak and the Al Smith dinner of Irish presidential elections rolled into one. From sturdy dexters to charolais royalty. From agribusiness to new technology. ‘The ploughing’ is the place where the plain people of Ireland get to kick any serious campaign's tractor tyres with their wellies. Sinn Fèin must be city slickers at heart. They don't even have a candidate in time for the ploughing.