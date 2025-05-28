Letter: Sinn Fein not saying much about thousands of illegal immigrants

Anti-immigration rallies have taken place in Dublin recently as the number of migrants entering Ireland continues to rise

Maybe I'm stating the obvious here, but haven't Sinn Fein gone from the establishment's nemesis to their little darlings?

They've gone from a spanner in the works to being a major component of this same system of power. They've taken on the cause célèbres of the time like climate change, zero-carbon emissions, and a wokeness, in general, but I don't think it's because they want to be popular.

It's more to do with having been compromised a long time ago and evolving into the mouthpiece of concentrated power and pushing agendas that are wrecking the economy, destroying the family, endangering our children, and destabilising society.

Letters to editor

It's the issues to which they aren't championing and which a typical nationalist political party you would think should be championing.

There's not much being said about the 17,000-20,000 illegal, undocumented migrants estimated to be residing in Ireland in 2020 (The Migrants Rights Centre Ireland). How many in 2025?

It doesn't seem to be a concern of Sinn Fein.

Again, I don't think it's to win a popularity contest or to ensure a larger vote share in forthcoming elections. They've just become an official propagator of policies which originate far and above and outside the system of democratic decision-making.

Sinn Fein have gone from representing the terrorist arm of a nationalist movement to representing the designs of what is essentially hidden, unelected, malevolent financial power at its heart.

If anyone has ever experienced travelling abroad before (even travelling to the mainland requires proof of identity) they will know how stringent the procedures are.

Yet, how have we gone from that to a situation where it's fine to have 17,000 - 20,000 illegal migrants residing in Ireland - God knows how many in Great Britain - not knowing who they really are? Not knowing their criminal histories, not knowing their potential, and for the majority, having to support them for God knows how long at a time when many, many Irish people are homeless, jobless, and on long waiting lists for essential medical interventions?