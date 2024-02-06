Letter: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is a pragmatist - he recognises the best way to secure the Union

Letters to editor

Traditionalists. It's the old Orange tension that has traditionally kept us bickering among each other while our little nation's place in the UK imperceptibly circles the drain.

Pragmatists recognise that politics is not merely the 'art of compromise', it's the difference between what you want and that which can realistically be achieved.

Union traditionalists are stuck in a time warp, clinging to what once was, expecting old formulas of the past to deliver in the present.

Sir Jeffrey is a pragmatist. He recognises that the best way to secure the Union is to reach out to nationalists and convince them of the benefits of remaining in the UK, especially in view of the unrest in the Republic over immigration, and the growing authoritarianism from Varadkar's regime.

Dr Paisley discovered this lesson late in the day. Time for some catching up and smelling of the coffee?