Letter: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s speech at Westminster was a deflection exercise

An animated Jeffrey Donaldson addresses MPs in the House of Commons. In the course of his speech he told MPs he had been threatened by loyalists over rumours that a deal is being cooked up with the government which would see the DUP return to Stormont without the total removal of the Irish Sea border.

I’m still totally flabbergasted after watching Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s charade at Westminster on Wednesday afternoon - he is undoubtedly a man of straw, if he gets so upset (which he really does) when his, in the opinion of many, ineptitude and duplicity are questioned.

People are rightly questioning or asking for the detail, of the “negotiations,” he is supposedly having with the Westminster Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fact that he claims the negotiations are “ongoing,” and the Government states they “have finished,” raises obvious and pertinent questions from those Sir Jeffrey purports to represent, whether or not they voted!

Letter to the editor

The DUP’s record of duplicity and repeated rollovers, (happy to elaborate on that statement) certainly brings their trustworthiness into question, so Sir Jeffrey, in his oft’ used parlance, needs to be “perfectly clear” on what is on offer from the Government, and how it measures up to the seven tests, drafted by the DUP.

I believe that yesterday's speech was a deflection exercise, to take the focus away from what many, myself included, believe to be yet another DUP rollover.

There are countless people in NI, who for many different reasons did not wear “a uniform” to protect society from the vile and unjustified terrorist campaign of murder destruction and ethnic cleansing waged by Irish Republican terrorists, the very same people and their eulogists, who the DUP effectively legitimised in 2007, when they brought the said, unreformed and unapologetic terrorists into a “partnership” Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I, along with many, pulled on a uniform more often, and for a lot longer than Sir Jeffrey, but few of us would stoop so low as to make crass comments on those, who as I said did not do likewise for many different reasons.

Sir Jeffrey should reflect on his crass comments. I won’t however hold my breath on that.