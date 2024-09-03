Letter: Sir Keir Starmer's proposed changes to smoking laws will cost jobs, not save lives

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is looking at changing UK smoking laws - but it doesn't add up, when he talks about 'growing the economy', writes David Fleming

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will be rubbing its hands with glee as its leading cheerleader, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, is looking at changing the UK smoking laws with a ban on lighting up in pub gardens, seating outside cafes and sporting venues purportedly for the well being of the public, but euphemistically for controlling lives, a wing of socialism.

He talks about prevention of cancer rather than treatment by the National Health Service by encroaching on peoples' leisure and enjoyment by turning smoking areas into leper zones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This measure will not save lives, with other places being found to smoke and, as a non-smoker, it does perturb me.

Letter to the editor

Freedom of habit is not just about beneficial practices but non-beneficial ones as well.

The prime minister is setting up a national nicotine service to be facetious!

Out of this socialist invasion of our spaces will come further emasculation of the hospitality industry at a cost to jobs and alcohol retail outlets going out of business and the Grand National at Aintree being renamed the 'Banned National'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It simply doesn't add up when Sir Keir Starmer talks about "growing the economy".

Has Labour considered that less revenue from the tobacco industry will yield less scope for punitive taxation?

Socialism is about future generations paying for fiscal squandering, but for this political leaning the essence is power at any cost, so watch this ban go up in smoke.