Letter: Smart politics by the DUP - they snatched victory from the claws of defeat

This past week has seen the DUP rebuke its opponents. The leadership has positioned the party in a way which has silenced quite a few people, writes Adrian Lonergan

​Returning to Stormont was never going to be easy for the DUP. Having pledged to not form an executive with the framework still in place, this has proved to be a test of character for its elected members.

Despite this, it would appear the party did not put a foot wrong over the weekend.

The party’s choice of ministries was interesting. Certain portfolios, likely to be impacted most by the protocol, are now in the hands of other parties and the message was subtle but a very clear one to the DUP’s opponents – you wanted the protocol, you can take responsibility for it.

Letter to the editor

It was also noticeable that the DUP sought to put clear water between themselves and their critics. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s rebuke of his opponents during the week was echoed by Paul Givan MLA and Gordon Lyons MLA in their contributions on Saturday. This was not lost on anyone and it has the feel of a party which has decided to park its tanks on the Alliance lawn.

This appears to be smart politics by the DUP. The party can no longer be accused of not wanting to serve alongside a nationalist first minister. They can no longer be accused of putting their own interests first or being influenced by fringe voices.

The leadership has positioned the party in a way which has silenced quite a few people. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has demonstrated courage and, in doing so, the DUP appears to have snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

The only charge left is the one of ‘protocol implementors’. However, a fundamental point is being overlooked here.

Yes, the protocol alters the constitutional position of Northern Ireland within the Union to a degree but its place within the United Kingdom can only be decided at the ballot box.

This is the challenge for the broader unionist electorate. Do they wish to hasten the likelihood of a border poll being called by not accepting the settled will of the wider public?