Letter: So much for the prime minister Keir Starmer's promise of free speech for Christians

Letters to editor

A letter from Stanley Kerr:

As many Christian readers would know the Bible Gateway is a popular online Scripture platform offering 90 versions of the Bible in the English language with useful commentary. It is a great source for bible study and research.

At the present time it seems to be unattainable in the UK and EU. It now appears that this is because of the 2025 Online Safety Act and equivalent EU legislation.

It looks as if Ofcom has sent a threatening letter to Bible Gateway, trying to impose some kind of control on it. Rather than agree, the US company has simply blocked UK access.

The European Union access seems to be an afterthought here.

If this is true, which I rather believe not, so much for the prime minister, Keir Starmer’s, promise of free speech and Christian values to President Trump.

Maybe the Defender of The Faith, King Charles, could sway his influence on the subject to sort this out for his Royal subjects.