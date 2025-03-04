Letter: Somehow I don't think Donald Trump will be upset to miss out on the sisters in arms

Letters to editor

A letter from John Mulholland:

I wonder if Washington is upset over the sisters in arms not going to meet the president – namely O’Neill, McDonald and their little helper Naomi Long.

Somehow, I don’t think so! Does he even know who they are? I wonder is it because he has kicked into touch the woke agenda and the unreasonable EU hangers on along with it.

The leaders in the Irish parliament and Keir Starmer should take a leaf out of Trump’s book in dealing with illegal immigration by deporting those with no right to be here. This is the only way to stop it: instant removal.

The fact that Ireland is one of the most antisemitic countries in the world makes for an interesting meeting with the Irish leaders. When you see Islamists and communists protesting together against right wing protesters on UK streets, it is farcical! Groups with little in common ganging up to oppose people who want their country back from woke madness, Islamic extremism and those who would demolish what our country was built on.