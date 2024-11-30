A letter from Rev Peter McIntyre:

It is because our natural conscience informs us that human life ought never to be violated. This extends to murder, manslaughter, the neglect of life, the infringement of laws designed to protect life and to suicide, the tragedy of our times. It is the most natural tendency to protect life and to consider all human life as being precious. We all have a value and a purpose. We must strive everyday to affirm that value and to help others understand that life is a wonderful gift. The vote in Westminster yesterday has begun a process where, in the words of Robert Jenrick MP, we are not so much on a slippery slope but on the “cliff edge”.