Letter: Speed limit near school outside Cullybackey poses severe safety risks
I must raise significant concerns regarding the current road safety measures near Diamond Primary School, just outside Cullybackey.
The existing speed limit of 60mph in the vicinity of the school poses severe safety risks, particularly during school pickup and drop-off times.
Parents and staff have reported numerous challenges in navigating travel, parking, and pedestrian access to the school gate under these conditions.
The narrow walkways on both sides of the school compound, combined with frequent heavy vehicle traffic accessing local industries, exacerbate these concerns.
Local police have engaged with the community through the ‘Kill your speed, Not a child’ signage initiative, but the outcomes of these efforts are still pending.
In light of these ongoing issues, I am urgently seeking support and guidance from the Department for Infrastructure.
Specifically, I am requesting consideration of a reduction in the speed limit to 40mph from above the crossroads, transitioning back to 60mph as vehicles head into Cullybackey village.
I believe that these changes will significantly improve the safety and well-being of all school community members.
Colin Crawford, UUP MLA for North Antrim