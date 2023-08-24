News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Letter: Standing with Ukrainian families who have fled the war and are making a real contribution to Northern Ireland

A letter from DUP MP Ian Paisley:
By Letters
Published 25th Aug 2023, 00:01 BST- 1 min read
Ian Paisley celebrated the 31st anniversary of Ukrainian independence from the Soviet Union with a family who have settled in Northern Ireland from Ukraine. Valentyn and Larysa Pavlenkov have settled in North Antrim and love Northern Ireland, says the DUP MPIan Paisley celebrated the 31st anniversary of Ukrainian independence from the Soviet Union with a family who have settled in Northern Ireland from Ukraine. Valentyn and Larysa Pavlenkov have settled in North Antrim and love Northern Ireland, says the DUP MP
Ian Paisley celebrated the 31st anniversary of Ukrainian independence from the Soviet Union with a family who have settled in Northern Ireland from Ukraine. Valentyn and Larysa Pavlenkov have settled in North Antrim and love Northern Ireland, says the DUP MP

Northern Ireland has been very generous in welcoming families fleeing from the 500-day war raging in Ukraine and we stand with those families in their hour of need. Those who have settled here are making a real contribution to Northern Ireland life.

Yesterday, on the 31st anniversary of Ukrainian Independence from the Soviet Union, I met with Valentyn and Larysa Pavlenkov and their lovely family who are settled in North Antrim. Living and working here, they are now part of our local community, and they love Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today we want to pay respects to their country and culture, celebrating their nation’s freedom from soviet power. We stand with them as we continue to stand with their country. The UK government has made a £9.3 billion package available to Ukraine since February 2022. This is economic and military aid as well as humanitarian support. Defence companies in the UK and our experts are supporting Ukraine in their efforts to bring this war to an end.

As an MP I am campaigning for the UN and Turkey to urge Russia to re-join the Black Sea Grain Initiative, to stop bombing the grain and food infrastructure that is used to feed some of the most vulnerable in the world.

Ian Paisley

DUP MP North Antrim

Related topics:Ian PaisleyNorthern IrelandDUP