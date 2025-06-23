Letter: Starmer must be sure of Iran threat before going to war

A letter from Brendan O’Brien:
People across the world have been taking part in protests against the US strikes on Iran
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:09 BST

When Israel previously attacked Iran, Britain defended Israel from the Iranian retaliation with no adverse consequences.

This time Iran says that if Britain defends Israel it will be regarded as an aggressor.

Keir Starmer has sent British fighter jets to the Middle East and refused to answer when asked if we would defend Israel.

Israel justified attacking Iran by saying there was an imminent, existential threat from Iran.

Before involving this country in another war Keir Starmer needs to demonstrate to the country that that statement was true.

Brendan O’Brien, London N21

