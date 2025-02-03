Letter: State of our health services is diabolical - and Stormont is to blame
A letter from Alan Ritchie:
The first minister is correct - the state of our health and social care services is indeed dire and diabolical.
Perhaps she should reflect on the fact that that is entirely the responsibility - and fault - of decision-making or non decision-making by successive Northern Ireland assemblies, executives and ministers.
And it’s not just health ministers, but budgetary allocations and spending and non-revenue raising decisions made over previous assembly mandates.
Alan Ritchie, Belfast BT9