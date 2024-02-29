Letter: Stephen Farry should clarify what his remarks about rejoining the EU mean for Alliance policy on Irish unity
I watched Monday evening the House of Commons debate re the restoration of devolution in Northern Ireland.
Whilst the contributions were as expected ,Alliance Deputy Leader Stephen Farry made the very interesting remark that his Party supports rejoining the EU.
As a former Member of the Alliance Party's policy making Party Council between 2018- 2021,that is news to me – so is this now official Alliance Party policy?
And if it is ,is this not an indirect admission that Stephen Farry supports Irish unity ?
I say so for if one wants to rejoin the EU as a NI political party, surely the quickest way to do so is to support Irish unity?
Mr Farry needs to clarify his remarks.Geoffrey Wilson, Dunmurry, Alliance member 2012 to 2021, Alliance council member 2018 to 2021