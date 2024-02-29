All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Letter: Stephen Farry should clarify what his remarks about rejoining the EU mean for Alliance policy on Irish unity

A letter from Geoffrey Wilson:
By Letters
Published 29th Feb 2024, 07:49 GMT
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

I watched Monday evening the House of Commons debate re the restoration of devolution in Northern Ireland.

Whilst the contributions were as expected ,Alliance Deputy Leader Stephen Farry made the very interesting remark that his Party supports rejoining the EU.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a former Member of the Alliance Party's policy making Party Council between 2018- 2021,that is news to me – so is this now official Alliance Party policy?

And if it is ,is this not an indirect admission that Stephen Farry supports Irish unity ?

I say so for if one wants to rejoin the EU as a NI political party, surely the quickest way to do so is to support Irish unity?

Mr Farry needs to clarify his remarks.Geoffrey Wilson, Dunmurry, Alliance member 2012 to 2021, Alliance council member 2018 to 2021

Related topics:Stephen FarryHouse of CommonsNorthern Ireland