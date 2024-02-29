Letter: Stephen Farry should clarify what his remarks about rejoining the EU mean for Alliance policy on Irish unity

Letters to editor

I watched Monday evening the House of Commons debate re the restoration of devolution in Northern Ireland.

Whilst the contributions were as expected ,Alliance Deputy Leader Stephen Farry made the very interesting remark that his Party supports rejoining the EU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a former Member of the Alliance Party's policy making Party Council between 2018- 2021,that is news to me – so is this now official Alliance Party policy?

And if it is ,is this not an indirect admission that Stephen Farry supports Irish unity ?

I say so for if one wants to rejoin the EU as a NI political party, surely the quickest way to do so is to support Irish unity?