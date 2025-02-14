Letter: Stormont must act now to take back control and remove inhumane abortion regime

Potential changes to Northern Ireland’s abortion laws have always attracted significant protests

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a great tragedy that 2,792 lives were lost to abortion in Northern Ireland for the year ended March 31, 2024.

The figures represent a very large increase compared to the number of abortions that were taking place in England and Wales for Northern Ireland residents prior to abortion being imposed on Northern Ireland, along with the small number of abortions that took place in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also the largest year-on-year percentage increase in lives lost to abortion in any region of the UK over the last 50 years.

Letters to editor

This demonstrates that the introduction of an extreme abortion regime to Northern Ireland has likely resulted in the lives of many more babies from Northern Ireland being lost to abortion.

Prior to this extreme abortion regime being imposed on Northern Ireland, there were strong protections for the unborn, with abortion limited to situations when a mother’s life was in danger.

Figures released in 2017 showed that 100,000 people were alive in Northern Ireland because of their strong pro-life laws - laws that sadly no longer exist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An estimated one in ten people under 50 were alive because of Northern Ireland’s distinctive abortion laws. The Northern Ireland group, Both Lives Matter, who commissioned an economist to conduct this analysis said close to 3,000 people were “being born each year who might not otherwise be.

Stormont must act now to take back control and remove this inhumane abortion regime that was forced on Northern Ireland by Westminster.